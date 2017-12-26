Karnataka elections: Kagwad Assembly constituency

"Kagwad is a town in Athani Taluk in Belgaum district. It is located 112 km towards North from District head quarters Belgaum. 40 km from Athani. 604 km from Bangalore

Kagwad is one of the biggest towns of Athani taluk which has a famous sugar factory -Shiraguppi sugars.

Kagwad constituency has numerous places of worship to its credit. Few temples which are famous in this town are Margu Bai Temple, Shri Hanuman Temple, Santoo Bai Temple and Datta Mandir.

Politically, BJP and Congress are the major political parties in Kagwad Assembly Constituency.

Present Sitting MLA s of Kagwad Assembly Constituency is Bharamgoud Alagoud Kage from party BJP party. Popularly known as Kage, he entered the assembly after winning a by poll in 2000 as a Janata Dal (U) candidate. Later, he joined BJP and won the elections in succession. He has defeated Congress opponent twice and JD (S) contender once. Kage and members of his family were was embroiled in controversy for assaulting a Congress worker. But he was granted bail. Only once in 1967, a won candidate was elected to Assembly in 1967. BC Peeraji, won the poll on as Congress candidate."

