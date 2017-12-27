Karnataka elections: Indi Assembly constituency

Indi is a town in Bijapur district of North Karnataka. It is the taluk headquarters of Indi Taluk. Indi is located at the border of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Agriculture is the main occupation of people of Indi. The agriculture in this arid region used to be dependent on rainfall earlier, but now due to the construction of the Upper Krishna project, it has been brought under irrigation.

The Gramadevata (deity) of Indi is Shanteshwara. A Shanteshwara temple is located in the central part of the town with a Shiva linga. Indi also has an old Venkateshwara temple which has a beautiful deity idol. Sri Ambabhavani temple is located near to Shanteshwara temple.

Three kilometers from the town is a place called Hireindi (Hire meaning elder). It is believed to be older than Indi. According to a legend - Hireindi was plagued by diseases, so the new town of Indi was formed.

Indi has an average literacy rate of 57 per cent. The male literacy rate is 65 per cent, and the female literacy rate is 48 per cent.

Congress party's Yashavantarayagouda Viitalagouda Patil is the current MLA from Indi. He had defeated KJP's Ravikant Shankreppa Patil by 33, 302 votes in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2013.

