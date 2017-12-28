Karnataka elections: Hubli Dharwad Central Assembly constituency

The twin cities of Hubli and Dharwad has several award winners to its credit. Music exponents, literary contributors and other Padma awardees were either born in the twin cities or made these cities as there home town.

The highest civilian award in our country is Bharat Ratna and Dharwad's own musical genius Pandit Bhimsen Joshi was conferred with Bharat Ratna in the year 2009. The Jnanpith award is a literary award in India, it is one of the two most prestigious literary honours in the country and DR Bendre and Girish Karnad have received this prestigious award for their contribution to Kannada literature. Musicians Gangu Bai Hangal and Mallikarjun Mansur have received the third highest civilian award Padmabhushana. Both these renowned singers are from this part of the town.

Hubli's famous Moorusavira Matha is claimed to have been established by a Sharana of Basaveshwara's period. Hubli was conquered by the Marathas from the Nawab of Savanur in 1755-56. Nrupatunga Hill, a beautiful picnic spot in the Hubli attracts locals every weekend.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar (BJP) is the sitting MLA and he won against Mahesh Nalwad of Congress with a margin of 17,754 votes.

OneIndia News