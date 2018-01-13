Karnataka elections: Honnali Assembly constituency

Derived from the words 'Honnu alli', meaning, 'gold there', the Honnali constituency is in Davangere district.

It is for a reason that the constituency is named after gold. In 2016, the Geological Survey of India found large gold deposits in an area between Shikaripura in Shivamogga district and Honnali taluk of Davanagere district spread over 600 square kilometres. This is the largest gold deposit in Karnataka after Kolar Gold Fields and Hutti in Raichur district.

Agriculture is the backbone of Honnali's economy and the farming community is dependent on River Tungabhadra that flows right through the taluk. Honnali has an average literacy rate of 68 per cent, higher than the national average of 59.5 per cent.

D G Shantana Gowda, from Congress, is the current MLA and he won against MP Renukacharya from KJP.

