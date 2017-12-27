Karnataka elections: Homnabad Assembly constituency

Humnabad is a town in Bidar district. The town is also the headquarters of Humnabad taluk. This place is famous for rich heritage temples and is bordering town to Andhra Pradesh. It is known for Shri Veerabhadreshwar Temple, Jai Bhavani Temple, Shri Manik Prabhu Devasthanam.

On the outskirts of Humnabad lies the Manik Prabhu temple.

People believe that Manik Prabhu, the renowned saint, was a reincarnation of Lord Dattatreya. The Manik Prabhu Temple is located on the confluence of two holy rivulets Viraja and Guru Ganga.

Every year in January, Shri Veerbhadreshwara jatra Mohotsav is celebrated for 12 days and around 5 lakhs devotees visit and take darshan many people come from states of Maharashtra (MH), Andhra, Telangana and North Karnataka

As of 2011, the India census showed that Humnabad had a population of 44,561. Males constitute 52 per cent of the population and females 48 per cent. It has an average literacy rate of 64 per cent.

Veteran politicians like M P Ramchandra Veerappa and Basavaraj Patil Humnabad are from this place

The current MLA Rajshekar Baswaraj Patil is a Congress MLA from Humnabad. He won the elction by 24,500 votes.

OneIndia News