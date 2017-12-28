Karnataka elections: Harihar Assembly constituency

Named after the famous Harihareshwara temple, Harihara assembly constituency in Davangere is also referred to as Dakshina Kashi. Despite being an industrial hub of Central Karnataka, it has managed to maintain its old world charm.

Harihara sits on the banks of river Tungabhadra that is dying a slow death due to the unscientific dumping of industrial waste. The constituency is famous for its one of its kind temple of Harihara, deity combing Vishnu and Shiva.

Did you know that Harihara was considered to be made the capital city of Karnataka before Bengaluru was chosen? Kirloskar was a major player in Harihara's industrial corridor but had to shut down in 2001 resulting in massive job losses. Currently, Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries, Synthite, Shamanur Sugar's, Cargill have a foothold in Harihara.

Despite being an education hub with dozens of schools and colleges, Harihara does not have a single engineering college. With just one Government Polytechnic Diploma Institution, the Karnataka government is still in the process of building an engineering college in the constituency.

H S Shivashankar of the JD(S) is the sitting MLA and he won against S Ramappa from Congress.

