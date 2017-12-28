Karnataka elections: Harapanahalli Assembly constituency

Harapanahalli constituency in Davangere is right in the heart of Karnataka, geographically speaking. Harapanahalli is one of the oldest trading centres since Madras presidency. It also has the fame of being one of the oldest Education centres in Karnataka.

Ironically, despite being an educational hub for decades, the literacy rate of this constituency is 55 per cent, much lower than the national average. The railway station for this constituency was inaugurated only in 2014. The constituency is known for its Pharmacy colleges.

In 2014, when NDA led by the BJP came to power at the centre, G M Siddeshwar from the locality was made a minister. He, however, was asked to step down later.Harapanahalli taluk stands third in the list of most backward taluks according to the D M Nanjundappa committee report. Most of the residents of the taluk migrate to coffee estates in Chikmagalur and other districts in search of livelihood every year.

M P Ravindra, a Congress leader was elected as the MLA and he won against G Karunakara Reddy from BJP. Infamous Reddy brothers have considerable clout in the constituency considering its proximity to Bellary.

