Karnataka elections: Haliyal Assembly constituency

Haliyal is a Panchayat Town in Uttara Kannada around 10 Km North-east of Karnataka and 44 Kms from Hubli. The place has an ornate Mallikarjuna Temple and the famous Thuljabhavani Temple. This assembly seat boasts of second best flora and fauna in the state after Bandipura-Nagarahole belt down south. The town Dandeli in this constituency is a natural habitat for wildlife, including tigers, leopards, black panthers, elephants, gaur, deer, antelopes, and bears.

Dandeli is surrounded by natural, historic, and religious landmarks: the River Kali, the caves of Kavla, the Syntheri Rocks, the Ulavi temple, Sykes point and the Supa hydroelectric dam. Karnataka's power corporation is situated in Ambikanagar, where electricity is generated through hydropower. Nagajhari powerhouse is also there. Other tourist activities include nature walks, boating, bird watching, crocodile spotting and angling. Nearby tourist spots include Ulavi, Syntheri Rocks, Anashi National Park, and Moulangi.

The other temples in the town are the Maruti, Pete Basaveshwara, Venkataramana, Shri Rama and Dattatreya. The place has six mosques and three darghas, and among these, the Kasaba area mosque is considerably very old. The building is ascribed to the Adil Shahi times. The dargha of Umar Ali, Saint of Adil Shai days, attracts a large gathering during its annual Ursheld ten days after Bakrid in the month of Zul Haj. The place has a Roman Catholic Church locally called the church of the lady of miracles built in 1889.

Congress leader R V Deshpande won against Sunil Hegade of JD(S) with a margin of 5,939 votes.

