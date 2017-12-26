Karnataka elections: Gokak Assembly constituency

"Known for its famous dessert 'Kardantu'- a mixture of dry fruits, dry coconut and jaggery with edible gum, Gokak is a taluk headquarters in the Belagum district. Gokak is also famous for tourist spot, Gokak falls, located on the Ghataprabha River. It is a magnificent waterfall located 6 km from Gokak which is often called as Karnataka's Niagara.Ghataprabha Bird Sanctuary is worth visiting. It is located about 20 km away from Gokak.

Hidkal dam is located about 25 km from Gokak. It is a water reservoir and a famous tourist spot as well.

Gokak is a place of philosophical and historical significance. It was founded in 1853. A fort which is in ruins can still be seen at the western side of the city. The Mallikarjun temple, also known affectionately as the ""Mallikarjun Temple"", stands atop a hill, also called the Mallikarjun hill.

Karadantu consists of a number of dry fruits like Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Raisins, grated Coconut flakes, Jaggery, Cashewnut, Apricot and Anjeer. Being very nutritious and healthy it supplies a number of nutrients to the people of all ages. There are a number of restaurants in Gokak which serve these speciality sweets. In the recent years it has been exported in small quantities to countries in Europe and North America.

Gokak is surrounded on one side by a range of hills, and on the other side by a vast plain of black soil.

Since the colonial era, the a hydroelectric station under the waterfall has been used to power Gokak Mills, one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of yarn in India.

On the political front, The BJP hasn't yet opened its account in this constituency. Here, Congress candidate has won the seat four times on the trot. Ramesh Jarakiholi has won on Congress ticket. Jarakiholi is an MLA since 1999 as a Congress candidate.

OneIndia News