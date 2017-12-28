Karnataka elections: Dharwad Assembly constituency

Combining the twin cities; Hubli a commercial and industrial hub, Dharwad an academic and cultural hub and the HDMC is the second largest Municipal Corporation in Karnataka after Bangalore. Dharwad was the home to the movement to unify Kannada speaking areas that eventually became Karnataka state.

Dharwad is situated on the edge of Western Ghats and hence is a hilly town. The city has plenty of green covers. Karnataka University's Botanical Garden is a sanctuary for many rare plants, trees and birds. Kelgeri, Sadhanakeri, Navalur and Nuggikeri are also homes for water birds.

Dharwad is famous for its contributions to Indian classical music and to Kannada literature. It has prestigious educational institutions as well as the main campus of Karnataka University. The Dharwad pedha - a milk-based sweet from this town is very popular.

This region has contributed some of the greatest exponents of Hindustani classical music including Sawai Gandharva, Mallikarjun Mansur, Bhimsen Joshi, Basavaraj Rajaguru, Madhav Gudi, Kumar Gandharva and Gangubai Hangal. Currently, active artists include Jayateerth Mevundi and Pandit Venkatesh Kumar.

Notable personalities like Gangubhai Hangal, Jnanpith awardee Datthatreya Ramachandra Bendre, V K Gokak, recipient of Jnanpith Award, Girish Karnad, recipient of Jnanpith Award, Writer M M Kalburgi, filmmaker Suresh Heblikar, former co-chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani also hails from here.

Vinay Kulkarni of Congress is the sitting MLA and he won against Amrut Ayyappa Desai of JD(S) with a margin of 18320.

