Karnataka elections: Devar Hippargi Assembly constituency

Devar Hippargi is a town in Sindagi Taluka of Bijapur district in North Karnataka. Devar Hippargi is located around 37 kms from district headquarter Bijapur and 23 kms from Sindagi.

Devar Hippargi does not have a railway station and nearest station is in Minchnal which is 48 kms. The nearest major railway station is Gulbarga railway station which is 86 kms.

There are nearly 40 temples in Devara Hipparagi, including Mallayya, Ravutaraya, Kalmeshwar, Madiwal machidev, Karidevru, and Baanati.

Apart from temple, Devara Hipparagi also has a tamarind tree which is said to be 885 years old. The revered by the locals. As of the 2011 India census, Devar Hipparagi had a population of 16,554. Males constitute 51 percent of the population and females 49 percent.

Devar Hipparagi has an average literacy rate of 56 percent out of which male literacy is 63 percent, and female literacy is 49 percent. In both 2008 and 2013 assembly polls, Congress party's Aminappagouda Sanganagouda Patil was elected to the legislative assembly. In 2013, Sanganagouda Patil defeated BJP's Somanagouda. B. Patil by 8,096 votes.

