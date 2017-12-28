Karnataka elections: Davanagere South Assembly constituency

Speak of Davangere and Benne Dose is the first thing to pop into anyone's head. Famous for its culinary heritage, Davangere district boasts of food tourism too.

The constituency is irrigated by the waters of the Bhadra Asia's second largest irrigation tank, Shanti Sagar is in the region. Shanti Sagar is the largest water source for farmers in the district that is often ravaged by drought.

Legend has it that the region was used as a place of rest by the Chalukyas who excavated a lake but no historical or literary evidence have been found to substantiate this folklore. The name, people believe, could have also been derived from the name Devanagari, meaning the city of divines.

The land was given as jagir to Maratha chief Apoji Ram by Hyder Ali. It became a place of business with traders being encouraged to settle. The constituency is well connected by road and rail. The district has made it to the list of smart cities.

S Shivashankarappa from the Congress is the current MLA who won against Karekatte Syed Saifulla from JDS.

OneIndia News