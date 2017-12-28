Karnataka elections: Davanagere North Assembly constituency

Davangere district is split into two assembly constituencies. Davangere North and South Davangere. From a cotton hub, the constituency has now become the centre for agro-processing industries and education.

Till the 1980s, Davangere district used to be popularly referred as the Manchester of Karnataka. The numerous cotton mills gained it the name and availability of cotton led to the establishment of many cotton mills. This fame, however, was lost in time as cotton mills were shut down.

According to the Election commission of India's website, Davangere North has 232 polling stations. The district is part of Karnataka's Bayalu Seeme, plains of the Deccan plateau. The constituency saw communal riots in the 1990 but has consciously made efforts to maintain peace.

The caste system is still prevalent in many parts of the constituency with separate colonies for people from different castes.

S S Mallikarjun of the Congress is the sitting MLA and he has won against SA Ravindranath from BJP.

OneIndia News