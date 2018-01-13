Karnataka elections: Byndoor Assembly constituency

A historical harbour town, Byndoor constituency in Udupi district Byndoor town lies on NH-66 running between Panvel and Kochi and is one of the major stations along the Konkan Railway line after Udupiand Mangalore.

This place was also known as Bindupura. Byandoor is notable for the Kollur Mookambika Temple, Someshwara beach, Koosalli Water Falls and the Ottinene beach and Sunset point.

An inscription, mentioning the town, states that the antiquity of Seneshwara in Byandoor is as old as Treta Yuga.

There is an opinion that Rama had stayed for a night here while on his way to Lanka and thought of constructing a bridge to Lanka from here but dropped the plan on the advice of Bindumaharshi. It is believed that the Seneshwara linga was installed by Rama himself.

The main language spoken in Byndoor is Kundapura Kannada. Goud Saraswath Brahmins and Roman Catholic families in Baindur speak Konkani.

Lavannay Kala Vranda the famous cultural organisation and surabhi byndoor, is located at Byndoor. It is a stage for aspirants who are eager to learn stage activities like dancing, drama, acting, direction, music, etc.

K Gopala Poojary from Congress is the current MLA who won against BM Sukumara Shetty from BJP.

