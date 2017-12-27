Karnataka elections: Bidar Assembly constituency

Bidar is known for its many sites of architectural, historical and religious importance. Bidar is a hill top city in the north-eastern part of Karnataka. It is the headquarters of the Bidar district which borders Maharashtra and Telangana. The recorded history of the city goes back to third century B.C. when it was of the great Mauryan Empire.

The city is recognised for its opulent history and its bidri handicraft merchandises. Bidriware, one of the rarest and most intricate art forms is now unique to the city.The term 'Bidriware' originates from Bidar, which is still the chief centre for the manufacture of the unique metalware. The metal used is a blackened alloy of zinc and copper inlaid with thin sheets of pure silver.

Bidar is also the host to the second biggest Air Force training centre in India. The IAF Station Bidar is used for advanced jet training of prospective fighter pilots on BAe Hawk aircraft.After the death of Bidar MLA Gurupadappa Nagamarapalli (BJP) in 2015, Congress candidate Rahim Khan, won the by-election for the second time from Bidar.

OneIndia News