Karnataka elections: Belgaum Uttar Assembly constituency

"Earlier known as venugram, from the Sanskrit Velugrama, which means bamboo village, Belgaum name was changed to Belagavi by the Karnataka government, with approval of the Central government of India along with 12 other cities in 2012. Of late, the city has carved itself a new name as ""Kunda nagari"" because of its famous sweet dish, Kunda, made with milk, sugar and spices. The city is also known as the ""Sugar Bowl of Karnataka"", and the district as the ""Sugar District"" because of the enormous scope of its sugarcane cultivation and production facilities.

Nestled in the foothills of the Western Ghats, it enjoys a cool, salubrious climate and is surrounded by natural beauty in the form of rivers, hills and dense evergreen forests. In the vicinity there are popular tourists places like Amboli, Sindhudurg district and Jamboti.

Politically, Belgaum town has been divided into three constituencies in 2008 due to delimitation process. Belgaum North constituency covers half of the city, which comprises several posh and well-developed areas like Sadashiv Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Mahantesh Nagar, Sahyadri Nagar, Shivbasav Nagar, Shahu Nagar and Vishweshwaraya Nagar.

Congress candidate Feroz Nuruddin Sait is the sitting MLA. He improved his vote share in the last assembly election against an independent MLA. It is a general category constituency.

OneIndia News