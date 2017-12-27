Karnataka elections: Basavana Bagevadi Assembly constituency

Basavana Bagevadi is a panchayat town and taluka in Bijapur district in North Karnataka. The town of Basavana Bagewadi is situated along Bijapur-Bangalore National Highway No.13 at a distance of 44 km from Bijapur. There are 38 panchayat villages in Basavana Bagewadi Taluka.

Basavana Bagewadi town is claimed to be the birthplace of Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat religion. Basavanna was a 12th-century philosopher, statesman, Kannada poet in the Shiva-focussed Bhakti movement and a social reformer. He born during the reign of the Kalachuri-dynasty king Bijjala I in Karnataka. Basavanna rejected gender or social discrimination, superstitions and rituals such as the wearing of sacred thread.

Congress party's Shivanand S Patil is the current MLA from Basavana Bagewadi. In 2013 Karnataka Assembly election, Patil defeated BJP's Bellubbi Sangappa Kallappa by 19,676 votes.

Since 1994, the electorate of Basavana Bagewadi have been alternatively voting for the Congress and the BJP. Congress won the constituency in 1994, 2004 and 2013 while the BJP won in 1999 and 2008 assembly elections.

OneIndia News