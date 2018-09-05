Jet Airways offers 30 per cent discount on 25 lakh seats

Private carrier Jet Airways has announced a six-day global flight ticket sale. Jet Airways has put up 25 lakh seats on discount of up up to 30 per cent off on domestic and international flights.

Discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy on select flights within India and on flights from India across our international network.

It is applicable on one way and return journeys on flights operated by Jet Airways. Tickets must be purchased between Sep 4, 2018 and Sep 7, 2018.

International flights

Travel must commence on or after Sep 10, 2018. Exception - Travel to Manchester must commence on or after Nov 5, 2018

Flights within India

Travel must commence on or after Sep 12, 2018

Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior departure

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule

Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether

Click here for more details