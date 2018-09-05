  • search

Jet Airways offers 30 per cent discount on 25 lakh seats

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Private carrier Jet Airways has announced a six-day global flight ticket sale. Jet Airways has put up 25 lakh seats on discount of up up to 30 per cent off on domestic and international flights.

    Discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy on select flights within India and on flights from India across our international network.

    Jet Airways offers 30 per cent discount on 25 lakh seats

    It is applicable on one way and return journeys on flights operated by Jet Airways. Tickets must be purchased between Sep 4, 2018 and Sep 7, 2018.

    International flights

    Travel must commence on or after Sep 10, 2018. Exception - Travel to Manchester must commence on or after Nov 5, 2018

    Flights within India

    Travel must commence on or after Sep 12, 2018

    • Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior departure
    • Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule
    • Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether

    Click here for more details

    Read more about:

    civil aviation jet airways discounts

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 15:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue