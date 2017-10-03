IT'S BACK! Amazon Great Indian Festival (4th - 8th Oct) - Upto 80% Off & Win 1 Year's Free Shopping*

GOOD NEWS! Have you been wailing that you missed Great Indian Festival that held between 20st - 24th Sep'17 from e-commerce giant Amazon? You don't have to anymore. Amazon India pitching the Great Indian Festival once again from tomorrow till 8th Oct'17 and this time over 10 Crore products leaking out price tags to come under Great Saving league. Get the big deal on big brands and refresh and rejoice the upcoming Diwali festival with a boom. So what are the offers that are on the table? Scroll below and find out right now.

Amazon offering up to 40% off on mobiles, up to 80% off on Mobile Accessories, up to 40% off on Air Conditioners and up to 30 and 35% off on Refrigerators and Washing Machines respectively. Other than these, customers can expect up to Rs. 20,000 off on Laptops, up to 50% off on Storage Devices, 60% off on Network Devices, Headphone & Speakers.

On the Fashion Store, there is up to 70% off on Men & Women Clothing, Kid's Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories.

On Kitchen Appliances, Amazon allowing discount up to 60% off and same goes for the Home Accessories, Toys & Baby Products and more.

Other Offers: Pay in easy installments as No Cost EMI is on the table. Plus enjoy instant discount and doorstep pickup on exchange offers.

What are the Bank and Amazon Pay Offer This Time?

Citi Bank offering 10% additional Cashback on its credit and debit cards whereas AmazonPay offering 15% back* for the customers who shop with balance.

How To Win 1 Year's Free Shopping?

Customers have to answer The Festive Riddles correctly through the Amazon App between the Contest Period that last on 15th Oct'17 and by which one will be entitled to a lucky draw and the declared winner will be eligible to win Rs. 10,000 monthly credit for 1 year as Amazon Pay Balance.

Go to Amazon right now. You can also save more on your shopping using deals, discounts, and free coupons; go to 'Oneindia Coupons' right now to find out more.

OneIndia News