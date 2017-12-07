iPhone X SALE! Rs.5000 Instant Discount* FLIPKART

The wait is over! Now swing around hundred of fruitful offers from Flipkart and shop to your heart's content without any hold-back! The Big Shopping Days are live on Flipkart and it will continue till 9th Dec'17. The sale is submitting up to 80% off on products and 10% Instant Discount when customers pay via SBI bank credit cards. Go to Flipkart now and before that don't forget to check out the top offers that you cant just miss at this sale. Check out below!

Exciting Offers To Avail at Big Shopping Days:

Apple iPhone X (Space Gray, 64 GB): The biggest sale of iPhone X will be live from 12 noon 7th Dec'17 and the price range is starting from Rs. 89,000 and paying via SBI Credit Cards customer will get Flat Rs. 5000 instant off.

Samsung Galaxy ON Nxt: Now get the most affordable 64GB Samsung Smartphone for Rs. 12,900 after Flat Rs. 5000 discount right now.

Samsung LED TV (32J4003) with 80cm (32 inches) HD Ready will be available until 7th midnight (Extra Rs. 1500 discount ends soon) and the offer price is Rs. 16,999 with 1 Year Standard and 1 Year on Panel Warranty from Samsung. Customers can also get extra 10% Off on Google Chromecast when bought with this TV and 10% SBI Instant Discount is goes without saying.

Now buy Redmi 5A for just Rs. 4,999 on the sale. It has 300 mAh battery and SD 425processor. Buying this also entitles all existing and new Jio subscriber to a Cashback of Rs. 1000 and which can be availed after 13 consecutive successful recharge of Rs. 199 but remember it needs to be performed on Xiaomi Redmi 5A handset only.

Another smartphone launch will be Infinix Zero5 Pro and with 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 2x Optical Zoom, and Dual Camera, it is offered for Rs. 19,999.

Pixel 2 will be priced just Rs. 39,999 or lower!

Mi A1 have a jaw-dropping discount of Rs. 2,000 and it will be available for Rs. 12,999 and iPhone 7(32GB) will be available at Rs. 39,999. Go to Flipkart and make most out of this sale now!

Other Offers: Laptops, Speakers, Mobile Accessories are set for up to 60% discount on the Big Shopping Days and also get up to 70% off on TV & Appliances and as far as Fashion considered, get 50-80% off on top brand clothing, footwear, accessories and more. Click here to go to the Sale now.

SBI Bank Credit Card Offer:

On a minimum net cart value of Rs. 4,999 get maximum discount up to Rs. 1600 (10% Instant Discount) till 9th Dec'17.

Seeking To Save More?

It's the ninth day of stormy deals at Oneindia Coupons. Now check out latest coupons and be ahead of everyone while you shopping online. Enjoy the Coupon Ka Tufaan at Oneindia Coupons. Oneindia Coupons is a remarkable platform where you can save huge on your online spending, Online Buying, Online Ticket Booking experience. With our huge database of offers and deals, you will not only be saving money but also your time. You can also get the coupons on all major websites for absolutely free. Go to Oneindia Coupons and check out the exciting deals to save more cash, right now.

OneIndia News