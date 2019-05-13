Hilarious! Gorillas human-like reaction to rain is winning hearts on the Internet

Feature

oi-Deepika S

Getting caught in a heavy downpour is a miserable feeling for human beings as well as animals. Some enjoy the rain, others find cover in the most unusual places, but most of them simply deal with the situation the best way they can.

A hilarious viral video from a South Carolina zoo shows a group of gorillas trying to avoid the rain. Each of two female gorillas clutched a baby in its arms as they all cautiously looked for an escape route to drier ground.

Three-eyed snake found on Australian highway and it's gone viral

But what is more adorable about the video is their human-like reaction.

As the three remaining grim-faced gorillas followed, each made a human-like face to show its revulsion to getting wet.

"Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty... except when it rains," zookeeper Brooke Hunsinger captioned the video on Facebook.

The video has been viewed nearly 8 million times since Hunsinger posted it on May 3.