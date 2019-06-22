  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Happy Birthday Amrish Puri: Google honors India's most loved villain

    By
    |

    Bollywood's most popular villains, late actor Amrish Puri, would have turned 87 today. The actor's powerful voice, deadly, scary looks and often demonic body language made him the ultimate villain.

    Google honors Indias most loved villain
    Google honors India's most loved villain

    Today's Doodle by Pune-based guest artist Debangshu Moulik celebrates the life and legacy of the renowned actor, born in Punjab on this day in 1932. Puri landed his first role at age 39 and went on to portray some of the most memorable villains in the history of Indian cinema.

    After working in the theater and doing voiceover parts, he made his Bollywood debut in 1971's Reshma Aur Shera. A decade later, he broke into Hollywood as Khan, a supporting role in the Oscar-winning movie, Gandhi.

    He was later cast as Mola Ram in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, after initially turning down director Steven Spielberg's offer.

    Noted filmmaker Steven Spielberg had once mentioned that he had seen many films in his lifetime, but he has never seen such a good villain."

    Appearing in more than 200 films in over half a dozen languages-including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and English-Puri gave one of his most memorable performances at age 55.

    Playing Mogambo in the 1987 cult classic Mr. India, Puri's deep-voiced delivery of the dastardly line "Mogambo khush hua" ("Mogambo is pleased") would become his signature.

    More BOLLYWOOD News

    Read more about:

    bollywood

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 0:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue