Happy Birthday Amrish Puri: Google honors India's most loved villain

Feature

oi-Deepika S

Bollywood's most popular villains, late actor Amrish Puri, would have turned 87 today. The actor's powerful voice, deadly, scary looks and often demonic body language made him the ultimate villain.

Today's Doodle by Pune-based guest artist Debangshu Moulik celebrates the life and legacy of the renowned actor, born in Punjab on this day in 1932. Puri landed his first role at age 39 and went on to portray some of the most memorable villains in the history of Indian cinema.

After working in the theater and doing voiceover parts, he made his Bollywood debut in 1971's Reshma Aur Shera. A decade later, he broke into Hollywood as Khan, a supporting role in the Oscar-winning movie, Gandhi.

He was later cast as Mola Ram in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, after initially turning down director Steven Spielberg's offer.

Noted filmmaker Steven Spielberg had once mentioned that he had seen many films in his lifetime, but he has never seen such a good villain."

Appearing in more than 200 films in over half a dozen languages-including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and English-Puri gave one of his most memorable performances at age 55.

Playing Mogambo in the 1987 cult classic Mr. India, Puri's deep-voiced delivery of the dastardly line "Mogambo khush hua" ("Mogambo is pleased") would become his signature.