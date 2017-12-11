Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Visnagar constituency- Mahesh Patel

Mahesh Patel is Congress candidate from Visnagar constituency. Visnagar is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. Visnagar is a general category constituency. It is located in Banaskantha district. The constituency will have 216 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 198248. Patel Rushikesh Ganeshbhai of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 76185 votes. He won the seat twice, in 2007 and 2012. BJP remained undefeated since 1995. Congress won the seat way back in 1967.

Visnagar, earlier known as 'Copper City' because of the number of workers making copper pots, is considered as one of the major commercial centers of Mehsana.

