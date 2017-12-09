Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Tharad constituency- DD Rajput

DD Rajput has been named Congress candidate for Tharad constituency. Tharad is General category constituency. Tharad is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat.

It is located in Banaskantha district. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation. The constituency will have 235 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 196790.

Patel Parabatbhai Savabhai of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 68517 votes. Tharad town was a princely state ruled by the Vaghela Rajputs, and the majority of its population follow the religion of Hinduism.

Its main industries are agriculture and diamond polishing. It is one of the first major towns in Gujarat on National Highway 15.

OneIndia News