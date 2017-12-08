Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Savli constituency- Sagar Prakash Koko Brahmbhatt

The Congress party's candidate from the Savli Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Sagar Prakash Koko Brahmbhatt.

Savli is an assembly constituency in Vadodara district. In the legislative elections 2012, Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai Inamdar an Independent candidate won against Congress candidate Khumansinh Raysinh Chauhan.

In 2017 Assembly Election, the sitting MLA Inamdar is contesting on a BJP ticket. So voters will see Sagar Prakash Koko Brahmbhatt of the Congress take on Ketanbhai Inamdar of the BJP in Savli constituency.

Story first published: Friday, December 8, 2017, 13:24 [IST]
