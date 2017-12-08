Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Sankheda constituency- Dhirubhai C. Bhill

The Congress party's candidate from the Sankheda Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Dhirubhai C. Bhill. Sankheda Assembly Constituency is reserved for Schedule Tribe candidates.

In Sankheda the fight is between sitting Congress MLA Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal and Abhesinh Motisinh Tadavi of the BJP. Chunilal had defeated Tadvi in 2012 polls.

In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal had defeated Tadvi Abhesinh Motibhai by 1,452 votes.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

Story first published: Friday, December 8, 2017, 16:37 [IST]
