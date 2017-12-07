Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Sabarmati constituency- Dr. Jitubhai Patel

Dr Jitubhai Patel from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Sabarmati Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Sabarmati is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Ahmedabad district. This is a totally urban seat.

The constituency will have 226 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 238307.

Arvindkumar Patel of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections.

According to myneta.info, Jitubhai is a M.S.(Ortho) from B J Medical Collage in the state. He has stated his profession as Medical practitioner

Jitubhai's assets are worth of 8 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News