Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Raopura constituency- Chandrakant Shrivastav

The Congress party's candidate from the Raopura Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Chandrakant Shrivastav.

Rajendra Trivedi, BJP, is the sitting MLA of this constituency. He won the election in 2012 with 99,263 votes defeating Jayesh Thakkar, INC, by 41,535 votes. Rajendra Trivedi "Rajubhai Vakil" of BJP will contest Assembly election 2017 against Chandrakant R. Shrivastav "Bhatthubhai" of INC.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

Story first published: Friday, December 8, 2017, 19:52 [IST]
