Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Mehmedabad constituency- Gautambhali R. Chauhan

Gautambhali R. Chauhan from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Mehmedabad Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Mehmedabad in Kheda district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state. The constituency will have 143 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Gautambhai Ravjibhai Chauhan won the seat with 68767 votes.

According to myneta.info, Chauhan is Post Graduate. He has stated his profession as Farmer and Professer in D.D.I.C. College Nadiyad.

Chauhan's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News