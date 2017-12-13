Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Mahuva constituency-Vijaybhai Baraiya

Congress has fielded Vijaybhai Baraiya from Mahuva constituency. He studied till 11th at Seth M.N.High School in Mahuva. He has no criminal cases against him. Mahuva is reserved for ST category candidates. Mahuva is one of the 182 assembly constituencies in the state.

This is totally urban seat and covers a major area of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. The constituency has 201 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 203330.

Bhavanaben Makwana of BJP won this seat in 2012 assembly elections with a majority of 28352 votes. Both BJP and Congress are equally strong in the constituency.

Address: Mu. Naip, Ta. Mahuva Name Enrolled as Voter in: 99 - Mahuva (Gujarat) constituency ,

at Serial no 121 in Part no 65

Email:vijaybaraiya79@gmail.com

Contact Number: 9825236824

Self Profession:Stone Crusher and Advertisement

Spouse Profession:Embrodery and Stiching Work

