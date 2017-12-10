Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Kapadvanj constituency- Kalubhai R. Dabhi

Kalubhai R. Dabhi from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Kapadvanj Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Kapadvanj in Kheda district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 217 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, Congress candidate Shankersinh Vaghela won the seat with 88641 votes.

According to myneta.info, Dabhi is a 8th Pass. He has stated his profession as Dairy farm.

Dabhi's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News