The Congress party's candidate from the Kalol Panchmahal Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Pradhumansinh Z. Parmar.

Congress party's Baldevji Chanduji Thakor is the current MLA representing Kalol Panchmahal Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Baldevji Chanduji Thakor had defeated BJP's Dr. Atulbhai Kalidas Patel by 343 votes.

