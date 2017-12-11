Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Jivabhai Patel constituency- Mahesana

Former Congress MP Jivabhai Patel has been fielded from Mahesana constituency. Jivabhai Patel studied till 10th standard. He is not facing any criminal charges. Mahesana is a general category constituency. It is located in Mahesana district.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel is sitting MLA of the constituency. Jivabhai had defeated Nitin Patel in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Now, he will lock horns with Deputy CM Nitin Patel for Mehsana Taluka. BJP has remained undefeated since 1990. Congress registered its last victory in 1985.

There are 256 polling booths in Mahesana constituency. Mehsana is the epicenter of the Patidar agitation led by Patidar Amanat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) chief Hardik Patel.

Address: MU. MANKANAJ, TA. JOTANA, DIST. MEHSANA

Name Enrolled as Voter in: 4-MEHSANA (Gujarat) constituency

, at Serial no 220 in Part no 221

Email:jivabhaipatel@gmail.com

Contact Number: 9428009111, 02762-240555

Self Profession:FARMER & BUISNESS

Spouse Profession:HOUSE WIFE & FARMER

OneIndia News