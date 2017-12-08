Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Jetpur constituency- Sukhrambhali Rathwa

The Congress party's candidate from the Jetpur Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Sukhrambhali Rathwa.

Jetpur is an assembly constituency in the Chhota Udepur district. In the legislative elections 2013 by-polls, Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai Radadiya of BJP won the election against Pambhar Jagadishbhai Gandubhai of Congress.

Rathva Jayantibhai Savajibhai of BJP will contest Assembly election 2017 against Rathva Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai of Congress.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

