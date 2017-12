The Congress party's candidate from the Halol Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Udesinh Baria.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jaydrathsinhji Chandrasinhji Parmar is the current MLA representing Halol Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Jaydrathsinhji Chandrasinhji Parmar had defeated Congress party's Parmar Rajendrasinh Balvantsinh by 33,176 votes.

OneIndia News