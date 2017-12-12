Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Ghatlodia constituency- Shashikant Patel

The Congress party's candidate from Ghatlodia Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Shashikant Patel.

Ghatlodiya is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad district. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation.

The constituency will have 318 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 3,19,684.

Anandiben Patel of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 1,54,599 votes.

OneIndia News