Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Gandhinagar South constituency- Govind Thakor

The Congress party's candidate from Gandhinagar South Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Govind Thakor.

Gandhinagar South is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Gandhinagar district. The seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation.

The constituency will have 284 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 2,66,795.

Shambhuji Thakor of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections.

OneIndia News