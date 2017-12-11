Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Dr Anil J Joshiyara constituency- Bhiloda

Anil J Joshiyara is Congress candidate from Bhiloda constituency. Dr Joshiyara is a doctor by profession.According to Myneta.info, He is Post Graduate in M.B.B.S. Gujarat University. He is not facing any criminal cases. Bhiloda is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat.

It is located in Aravalli district. The seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Tribes. For national electoral purposes, this constituency is one of seven that together make up the Sabarkantha constituency of the Lok Sabha. The constituency will have 357 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 257468. Anil Joshiyara of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2007 as well as in 2012 assembly elections.

Address: Mu.Po. Chunakhan, Ta.Bhiloda, Dist. Sabarkantha-383245

Name Enrolled as Voter in: 30-Bhiloda (Gujarat) constituency

at Serial no 575 in Part no 39

Email:dr.aniljoshiyara@gmail.com

Contact Number: 9825069481/9426402799

Self Profession: Farming And Social Service

Spouse Profession: Housewife And Farming

