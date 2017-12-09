Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Dhanera constituency- Nathabhai Patel

The Indian National Congress has fielded Nathabhai P. Patel from Dhanera constituency. Dhanera is General category constituency. The Congress dropped MLA Joitabhai Patel and fielded Nathabhai Patel.

Desai Mavjibhai Maganbhai will contest on the BJP ticket.Dhanera is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Banaskantha district. The constituency will have 244 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 215463.

Patel Joitabhai Kasnabhai of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 87460 votes. Recently two times affected by flood in 2015 and 2017. Recent flood of 23/07/2017 come with major disadvantage. It take already 15 life's and wound many.

OneIndia News