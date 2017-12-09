Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Daskroi constituency- Pankajbhai Patel

Pankajbhai Patel from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Daskroi Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Daskroi is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is in Amdavad district.

The constituency will have 300 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 268081.

Babubhai Patel of BJP won from this seat in both 2007 and 2012 assembly elections.

According to myneta.info, Patel is a graduate From L&C Mehta Arts College in Ahmedabad. He has stated his profession as Farming and Businessman.

Patel's assets are worth of 231 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News