Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Dahegam constituency- Kaminiba Rathod

The Congress party's candidate from the Dahegam Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Kaminiba Rathod.

Dahegam is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Gandhinagar district. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation.
The constituency will have 220 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 1,83,880.

Kaminiba Rathod of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 61,043 votes.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 13:00 [IST]
