Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Becharaji constituency- Bharat Thakor

Bharat Thakor is Congress candidate from Becharaji constituency. Becharaji is a general category constituency. Bharat Thakor is one of the conveners of Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena (GKTS). Congress agreed to field Bharat Thakor from Becharaji after strategist negotiation with GKTS.

Alpesh Zala is the convener of GKTS. He has also founded the OBC, SC, ST Ekta Manch, a social platform to demand proper reservations for people of the respective communities.

Becharaji is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Mehsana district. This seat is created after 2008 delimitation. The constituency will have 270 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 237753. Patel Rajnikant Somabhai of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 68195 votes.

