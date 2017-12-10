Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Balasinor constituency- Ajit Chauhan

Posted By:
Ajit Chauhan from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Balasinor Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Balasinor in Mahisagar district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 315 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, Congress candidate Chauhan Mansinh Kohyabhai won the seat with 87088 votes.

According to myneta.info, Chauhan is a Graduate Professional. He has stated his profession as Job And Farming.

Chauhan's assets are worth of 58 lakhs and he has three criminal cases reported against him.

Story first published: Sunday, December 10, 2017, 2:55 [IST]
