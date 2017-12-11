Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Ashwin M Kotwal constituency- Khedbrahma

Ashwin M Kotwal is Congress candidate from Khedbrahma constituency. According to myneta.info, two criminal cases are registered against him. He is 12th Pass. Khedbrahma is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates.

Khedbrahma assembly constituency is one of the 182 assembly constituency of Gujarat. It is located in Sabarkantha district. The constituency will have 279 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 237753. Ashwin Kotval of Indian National Congress won the seat both in 2007 and 2012 assembly elections.

Address: Mikam-Parvath,Post-Masota,taluka-Vijaynagar,Zilla-,Khedbrahma-Sabarkatha Name

Enrolled as Voter in: Khedbrahma-Sabarkatha (Gujarat) constituency

at Serial no 702 in Part no 268

Email:Contact Number: 9426364270

Self Profession:FARMER

Spouse Profession:BUSSINESS

OneIndia News