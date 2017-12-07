Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Asarwa constituency- Kanubhai Vaghela

Kanubhai Vaghela from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Asarwa Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Asarwa is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad. This constituency is a totally urban population.

The constituency will have 202 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 198640.

Rajanikant Patel of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 76,829 votes.

Story first published: Thursday, December 7, 2017, 12:36 [IST]
