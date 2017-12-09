Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Anand constituency- Kantibhai Parmar

Kantibhai Parmar from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Anand Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Anand in Anand district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 164 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Rohitbhai Jashubhai Patel won the seat with 75850 votes.

According to myneta.info, Parmar is Higher Secondary pass. He has not stated his profession.

Parmar's assets are worth of 1 crore and he has two criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News