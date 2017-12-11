Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Vijapur constituency - Ramanbhai Patel

The BJP party's candidate from the Vijapur Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Ramanbhai Patel.

Vijapur constituency is set to go for polls on December 14 as it is in the second phase as well. For assembly elections 2017, the BJP has fielded Ramanbhai Patel.

The Indian National Congress has fielded Nathabhai P. Patel from the constituency.

In 2012, BJP candidate Kantibhai Ramabhai Patel lost the seat to Congress's Prahladbhai Ishvarbhai Patel. Congress won the seat with 70729 votes while Congress could secure 61970 votes.

OneIndia News