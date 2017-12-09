Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Vaghodia constituency- Madhubhai Shrivastav

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Vaghodia Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Madhubhai Shrivastav.

Madhubhai SHrivastav is the current MLA representing Vaghodia Assembly Constituency. The BJP has fielded him again this time. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Shrivastav had defeated Congress party's Dr. Patel Jayeshbahi Khemabhai by 5788 votes.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

OneIndia News