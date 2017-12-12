Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Vadgam constituency- Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai

Posted By:
Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai will contest on the BJP ticket from Vadgam constituency. Vadgam is reserved for SC category candidates. Vadgam is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Banaskantha district.

The seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Caste. The constituency will have 281 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 239,275. Manilal Jethabhai Vaghela of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 90375 votes.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contrasting as an independent candidate. In a strategic move, Congress candidate withdrew from the contest to help Jignesh Mevani.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 10:31 [IST]
