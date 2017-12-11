Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Una constituency- Haribhai Bogabhai Solanki

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Haribhai Bogabhai Solanki from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Una Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Haribhai Bogabhai Solanki

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14. Results will be counted, on the same day as that of Himachal Pradesh, on December 18.

According to myneta.info, Solanki is a 11th Pass. He has stated his profession as Farmer & Business.

Solanki's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has three criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, gujarat, bjp

Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 3:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.