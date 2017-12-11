Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Una constituency- Haribhai Bogabhai Solanki

Haribhai Bogabhai Solanki from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Una Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14. Results will be counted, on the same day as that of Himachal Pradesh, on December 18.

According to myneta.info, Solanki is a 11th Pass. He has stated his profession as Farmer & Business.

Solanki's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has three criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News